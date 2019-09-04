Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schildknecht Funeral Home
301 S. Lincoln Ave.
O'Fallon, IL 62269
(618) 632-3713
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Clark

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur Clark Obituary
Arthur Clark Arthur "Sonny" Ray Clark, 82, of O'Fallon, IL, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019. Arthur was born on August 3, 1937 in Covington, VA. His hobbies included golfing, bowling, fishing, horseback riding, and cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals. Arthur retired from the United States Air Forces as a Master Sergeant. Arthur was preceded in death by his parents, Wiley Klein and Melinda Pearl (nee Weiss) Clark; siblings, Howard Eugene Clark, Elizabeth "Betty" June Clark, Phylis Raymel Clark, Fay Sue Clark, and Wylie Klein Clark Jr.; and daughter, Michele G. White, nee Clark. Surviving are his wife, Colette Clark nee Dossing; children, Robert (Renee) Clark of Belleville, IL, Christine (Mark Eilers) Clark of Troy, IL, and son-in-law, Jerry White of Hopkinsville, KY; sister, Clarana Calkins nee Clark of Ocala, FL; grandchildren, Desiree (Zeke) Halcomb, Stephanie (Jerry) Foster, Aca (David) Gibbons, Derek Clark, Kyle Clark, Chelsea (Nick Krietemeyer) Eilers, and Bryan Eilers; great-grandchildren, Alexis Sumner, Hannah Sumner, Victoria Foster, Jerry Foster, Brooklyn Foster, Theodore Krietemeyer, Isaac Gibbons, Samuel Gibbons, and Jacob Gibbons. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com Visitation: Visitation will be Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 S. Lincoln Ave., O'Fallon, IL 62269. Service: Graveside Services with full military honors will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, 2900 Sheridan Road, St. Louis, MO 63125.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schildknecht Funeral Home
Download Now