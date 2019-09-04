|
Arthur Clark Arthur "Sonny" Ray Clark, 82, of O'Fallon, IL, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019. Arthur was born on August 3, 1937 in Covington, VA. His hobbies included golfing, bowling, fishing, horseback riding, and cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals. Arthur retired from the United States Air Forces as a Master Sergeant. Arthur was preceded in death by his parents, Wiley Klein and Melinda Pearl (nee Weiss) Clark; siblings, Howard Eugene Clark, Elizabeth "Betty" June Clark, Phylis Raymel Clark, Fay Sue Clark, and Wylie Klein Clark Jr.; and daughter, Michele G. White, nee Clark. Surviving are his wife, Colette Clark nee Dossing; children, Robert (Renee) Clark of Belleville, IL, Christine (Mark Eilers) Clark of Troy, IL, and son-in-law, Jerry White of Hopkinsville, KY; sister, Clarana Calkins nee Clark of Ocala, FL; grandchildren, Desiree (Zeke) Halcomb, Stephanie (Jerry) Foster, Aca (David) Gibbons, Derek Clark, Kyle Clark, Chelsea (Nick Krietemeyer) Eilers, and Bryan Eilers; great-grandchildren, Alexis Sumner, Hannah Sumner, Victoria Foster, Jerry Foster, Brooklyn Foster, Theodore Krietemeyer, Isaac Gibbons, Samuel Gibbons, and Jacob Gibbons. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com Visitation: Visitation will be Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 S. Lincoln Ave., O'Fallon, IL 62269. Service: Graveside Services with full military honors will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, 2900 Sheridan Road, St. Louis, MO 63125.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 4, 2019