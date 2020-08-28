Arthur Dowd Arthur J. Dowd, 86, of Glen Carbon, IL formerly of Des Plaines, IL born July 20, 1934 in Chicago, IL died Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Meridian Village Care Center, Glen Carbon, IL. He was a retired salesman. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur E. and Elfriede, nee Sessin, Dowd, his wife, Norma J., nee Clark, Dowd who died August 29, 2014, one brother and a sister. He is survived by his son, Stephen Clark of Collins-ville, IL; three grandsons M Tyson Clark, Tyler D. Clark and Andrew J. "A J" Clark; two great grandchildren; and dear friend, Christie Kemp. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com
. Funeral: In accordance with Art's wishes, he will be cremated and there will be no services. MOLL FUNERAL HOME