Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
Arthur Feole Obituary
Arthur Feole Arthur J. "Art" Feole, 66, of Belleville, IL, born Monday, August 10, 1953 in Utica, NY, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon, IL. Art was a manager for Mungo's Italian Eatery and various night clubs. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Philomena, nee Coriale, Feole. Surviving are his former wife, Deborah Raterman; sons, Johnny (Meghan) Feole of Smithton, IL, Anthony (Samantha) Feole of Fairview Heights, IL, daughters,Briana (Marty) Jenkins, Marissa Feole, Francesca Feole; sister, Linda Norton; grandchildren, Anthony, Sophia, Aria, Lucas, Walker. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Belleville Area Humane Society. Visitation: Visitation from 4:00 - 8:00 pm, Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 19, 2020
