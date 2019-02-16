|
|
|
ARTHUR H. PETERS- Arthur Peters, 90, born on October 5, 1928, in Belleville, joined his Father in heaven on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 15, 2019, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with the Rev. Robert Dyer officiating. Burial with military honors will be at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL. Memorials may be made to The First United Presbyterian Church of Belleville, or the . Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 16, 2019
Read More