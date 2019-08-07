Home

Barry Wilson Funeral Home
2800 North Center (Highway 159)
Maryville, IL 62062
(618) 344-2500
Arthur Hamilton Arthur "Art" Isaac Hamilton, age 67 of Maryville, IL born October 11, 1951 in East Chicago IN, passed away on Friday August 2, 2019 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis MO. Art was the Senior Vice President for Phoenix Services, LLC in Kennett Square PA having worked for the company for over 12 years. He had been a fireman at Chesapeake Beach VA, Black Oak and Lake Ridge IN. He was an Army veteran, a past Emergency Medical Technician, enjoyed remolding their home, but most of all loved being with his family, grandchildren, and fur babies Bubba and Bailey. Art was preceded in death by his parents Isaac and Edith Arlene (nee Adams) Hamilton, two brothers Jesse and David Hamilton, and a sister Geraldine Martin. Art is survived by his loving wife Carol Ann (nee Stephen) Hamilton whom he married February 13, 1971; A son Josh (Corina) Hamilton of Maryville, three grandchildren Callum, Imogen, Inez; a brother Mark (Amy) Hamilton of Griffith IN; two sisters Darla (ED) Thomason of Hobart IN and Diane (Fred) Builta of Crown Point IN, numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to The or The and will be received at the funeral home. Visitation: Visitation will be from 4pm to 7pm on Thursday August 8, 2019 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home. Service: Funeral Service will be at 11am on Friday August 9, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis MO.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 7, 2019
