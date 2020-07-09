1/2
Arthur Hock, Jr. Arthur E. Hock, Jr., 87, of Belleville, IL, born February 19, 1933, in Belleville, IL, died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Hock was a retired sheet metal worker for Union Local # 268 and recently received his 70-year member certificate. He also had worked as adjunct instructor at Southwestern Illinois College. He was a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association and the Golden Eagles, a group for its most active and loyal members. He was a life member of the American Motorcycle Association, a Masonic Shrine Jester, member of the Swansea Improvement Association, and member of the Caseyville Gun Club. Mr. Hock was very proud to be a United States Marine Korean War combat veteran and went on the 2018 Honor Flight. He will be dearly missed by his feline friends, Harley, Princess, and Izzy. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur H. and Emma J., nee Sauer, Hock. Surviving are his wife of 25 years, Mary Jo "Midge", nee Mulligan, Hock, whom he married on December 16, 1994; a son, Karl G. (Lisa) Hock; a daughter, Karen K. (John) Matthews; his grandchildren; and his many good friends from the Tuesday and Thursday morning group. Memorials may be made to HSHS Hospice, the Belleville Area Humane Society, or to The BackStoppers, Inc. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Visitation: Friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Standard CDC guidelines will be in place upon entrance. Funeral: Graveside services with military honors will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL. Burial will be at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 9, 2020.
