Arthur J. Kemper Jr Arthur J. Kemper, Jr., 87, of Collinsville, IL, born Wednesday, January 18, 1933, in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. Arthur was a retired carman from Conrail Railroad. He was a 60-year member of East Lodge #504 AF & AM, 50 year member of Scottish Rite Bodies, 50-year member of Ainad Shrine, Past President Uniform Units, 45-year member of Southern Illinois Court 86 R.OJ., and 50-year member of Moose Lodge #4 Caseyville, IL. He was a Korean War Army Veteran, serving in the 11th Airborne. He was preceded in death his son, Benjamin T. Kemper; parents, Arthur J. and Carrie H., nee Thompson, Kemper Sr.; brother, Edward L. Kemper. Surviving are his wife, Alma Ruth, nee Smith, Kemper of Collinsville, IL; daughter, Clara E. (Michael A.) Coziar of Lufkin, TX; 2 sisters, Joyce (George) Foster of Hacks Neck, VA, and Dorothy O'Dell of Granite City, IL; grandchildren, Melinda A. (Robert Benjamin) Moore and Michael L. Coziar; great grandchildren, Adain W. Coziar and Madeline E. Moore. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials: Memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children. Visitation: Visitation from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm, Monday, July 20, 2020, at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Jester walk-through at 11:13 am followed by the Masonic Service at 11:30 am. Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 pm, Monday, July 20, 2020, at Kurrus Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
