Arthur Modrovsky Arthur L. Modrovsky,76, of Troy, IL, born September 5, 1942 in East St. Louis, IL and passed away on July 27, 2019 at his home in Troy, IL. Art was a faithful member of St. Jerome Catholic Church in Troy, IL. He retired from Burlington, Northern, Santa Fe Railroad after 32 years of service. He was a member of Knights of Columbus Council 9266 and 4th Degree Knights of Columbus Assembly # 1758 Troy, IL and International Association of Machinist and Aero Space Workers. He was always ready to sit by the pool and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wives Jonella (nee Moore) Modrovsky and Gail (nee Perkins) Modrovsky; parents, Victor and Virginia (nee Mays) Modrovsky; daughter, Monica Richter; brothers, Hank and Matt Modrovsky; sisters, Virginia Toombs and Rosemary Colston. Surviving are his children, Norman (Sara) Modrovsky of Maryville, IL, Anita (Christopher) Bednar of St. Jacob, IL and Rosemary (Andrew) Koester of Collinsville, IL; grandchildren, Jonella (Robert) Lincoln, Thomas "TJ" Richter, Victoria and Samantha Wilson; sisters, Alice (Ron) Mabus, Pam (Bruce) Becker, Judy Tindell and Linda (Bill ) Gaeth; sister-in-law, Peggy Modrovsky and brother-in-law Charlie Colston Visitation: Friends may call 9 to 11 am on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at St. Jerome Catholic Church, Troy, IL. Funeral: mass will be held 11 am Wednesday, July 30, 2019 at St. Jerome Catholic Church, Troy, IL with Fr. Kevin Laughery officiating. Intement in Lakeview Cemetery, Fairview Heights, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 29, 2019