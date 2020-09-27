Arthur Rhein Arthur H. Rhein, 92, of Belleville, IL, who was born April 25, 1928, lived two entirely different working lives. A 74-year member of the Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers local #8 of Illinois, he was a bricklayer and stonemason for 31 years, until he and his wife, Bobbie, opened their own travel agency-Belleville Travel-in 1977. As trusted travel agents, he and Bobbie traveled the world, conducting many tours of Europe and leading cruise groups in the Caribbean and Mediterranean Seas, helping thousands of their friends and customers make lifetime memories. Art passed away on September 8, 2020, at Cedar Ridge Rehab Center, Lebanon, IL. Two years after his marriage in 1949, Art was inducted into the U.S. Air Force, where he served as an electronics instructor in Okinawa. In 1962, Art was one of the original investors in Yorktown Golf Club. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Roberta "Bobbi" J., nee Mentzer, Rhein whom he married on January 15, 1949, and who died on September 27, 2011; a son in infancy, Brad Rhein; and his parents, Arthur H. and Josephine, nee Sekosky, Rhein. Surviving are two children, Ellen K. Rhein of Lebanon, IL and Eric M. Rhein, of Belleville, IL; five grandchildren, Sarah, Christopher, Jonathon, Mary, and Zachary (fiancé Brea Maching) Rhein; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Memorials may be made to The First Tee of Greater St. Louis, P.O. Box 15175, St. Louis, MO, 63110 (Art once achieved the lowest score possible on a golf hole, a double eagle at Westhaven Golf Course in Belleville). Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com
. Visitation: Friends may visit from 10 a.m. to 12 Noon, Saturday, October 3, 2020 at George Renner and Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Standard CDC guidelines will always be observed including masks and a limited number of visitors at any one time. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon, Saturday, October 3, 2020, at George Renner and Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Private family burial will be held with military honors at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.