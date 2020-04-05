|
Arthur Schmidt III Arthur George Schmidt III, 76, of Swansea, IL, born September 27, 1943, in Belleville, IL, died Monday, March 30, 2020, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Arthur was a Technical Sales Representative with Crown Zellerbach, then Grain Processing Corporation before his retirement. He was a long-standing member of the Lebanon Gun Club and an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved to care for his family and friends by cooking a one-of-kind meal and never passed on a chance to host a good ol' barbeque or fish fry where he could spin a good tale. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Jr. and Alice, nee Schanot, Schmidt. Arthur was a loving father to his children, Tina (Rick) Reeble, Eric Schmidt and Arthur Schmidt IV, and proud grandfather, "Grandpa Art or "GPA", to Chloe, Zachary and Rory Reeble. Also surviving are the mother of his children; Judy, nee Flamuth, Schmidt; his significant other, Anne Green; brothers, Thomas (Diane) Schmidt and Howard Schmidt; sister, Susan (Hugh) Thomas; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to St. Paul UCC, 115 West B St., Belleville, IL or . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: A celebration of life will be scheduled in the future.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 5, 2020