Arthur Stroh Arthur W. Stroh, 82, of New Athens, IL; born on January 2, 1937 in Belleville, IL; passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon, IL. Mr. Stroh was a grain and livestock farmer for 57 years. He was a member of the St. Clair County Farm Bureau. Mr. Stroh also served in the Illinois National Guard. He was preceded in death by his parents George and Helen, nee Barthel, Stroh. One sister Dorothy Stroh. He is survived by his wife Eunice, nee Steinsieck, Stroh whom he married on August 8, 1964 in Wartburg, IL. His daughters Sheryl (Jasper) Lewis of Lebanon, IL; Michelle (David) Zaiz of Swansea, IL. His grandchildren Andrea Lewis, Jason Lewis, Megan Zaiz and Allison Zaiz. One brother George Stroh of Red Bud, IL. One sister Joyce Stroh of New Athens, IL. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.heilschuessler.com. Memorials may be made to the or the . Visitation: Friends may call at Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in New Athens, IL on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Funeral: Services will be held at Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in New Athens, IL on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment: Burial will be held at Oakridge Cemetery in New Athens, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 23, 2019