Arthur "Clay" Williams Arthur Williams, 86, of Swansea, IL, born Tuesday, September 27, 1932, in Davenport, IA, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Parc Provence in Saint Louis, Missouri. A. Clay worked as a Banker for Regions Bank. He attended Duke University, and he enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing. He was preceded in death by his Wife, Virginia M. nee Gedda, Williams, Parents, Wayne and Carolyn, nee Carey, Williams. Surviving are his 4 Children, Clare (Lee) Burford of Swansea, IL, Wayne J. Williams of Swansea, IL, Linda K. Williams of St. Louis, MO, Carey D. (Jeff) Storner of Louisville, KY, 4 Grandchildren, John Clay Storner, Joe Mitchell Storner, Remi Kate Williams, Josh Frymire. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Funeral: Private Services were held.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 7, 2019
