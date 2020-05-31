Artie Schuchman Artie Mae "Kitty" Schuchman, nee Harden, 93, passed on May 27, 2020. Artie was born on October 10, 1926 in Alabama. After leaving school, she joined the workforce at a young age. She had met her late-husband, and went on to marry him on June 9, 1944 in Alabama. Kitty went on to be a wonderful homemaker for her family. Kitty was well known for two things. The first being her amazing collection of 400+ teddy bears. The second thing being her delicious, and huge, cookie platters she would bake for her loved ones around Christmas timeoften baking 25 or more plates worth, with 10 or more varieties. Other things Artie enjoyed included gardening vegetables with her sister-in-law, Ruthie, at her Long Acre residence, playing card games and croquet with her family, as well as playing BINGO. Artie is preceded in death by her: parents; husband, Raymond "Bud" Schuchman Sr; son, Tom (Terri) Schuchman; and siblings-in-law, Harold Schuchman, and Ruth (Kenneth, "Ken") Boelling. Left to remember Kitty are her: son, Raymond "J.R." (Barbara, "Barb") Schuchman; sibling-in-law, Terri Schuchman; nieces, Diane Dineen; nephew, Dennis "Denny" Dineen; a few grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-nieces, and great-nephews; and long-time friend, Mary Lou. Service: A private, family-only, service will be held at Lake View Funeral Home.