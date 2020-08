REINHARDT - Arvie Reinhardt, 91 of Nashville formerly of Covington, passed away August 24, 2020 at Washington County Hospital in Nashville. He was born on June 27, 1929. Funeral services for Mr. Reinhardt will held at 11am on Friday, August 28th at the Styninger Funeral Home in Nashville. Burial in the Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery in Nashville. Friends may call from 10-11am at Styninger Funeral Home in Nashville.



