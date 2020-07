REYNOLDS- Mr. Asa C. Reynolds, Jr, 75, born October 2, 1944 of East St. Louis, IL. departed this life Friday, June 26, 2020. Drive Through Service were held Monday, July 3, 2020 at 12 P.M. -1 P.M. at Officer Funeral Home in East St. Louis, Illinois and he was laid to rest in Sunset Gardens of Memory Cemetery; Millstadt, Illinois at 1:30 P. M. Service by Officer.



