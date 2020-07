AUSTIN - Asher Elijah Austin, 9, of O'Fallon, IL, was born Monday, August 30, 2010. He departed this life on Monday, June 29, 2020. Due to COVID-19 services are private and a Celebration of Life will be held later close to Asher's birthday. Correction made from previous printed obituary: Cause of death was not COVID-19 as stated.



