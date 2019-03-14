|
|
Ashley Nicole Schmidt Ashley Nicole Schmidt, 25, passed away on Friday March 8, 2019. She was born on June 18, 1993 in St. Louis County the daughter of Michael S. Schmidt and Sherie A. Mounce. Ashley was a great mother. In addition to her parents, Michael and Sherie, she is survived by three children Lilly Creasy, Seth Creasy, and Kayden Skaggs; maternal grandfather Bill Mounce; paternal grandmother Janet Patterson; three sisters Andrea James, Autumn McIntyre, and Summer McIntyre; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins who will miss her dearly. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother Sheryl Mounce; paternal grandfather James Patterson. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the . Service: Visitation will be held from Noon until the time of memorial service at 6 pm on Saturday March 16, 2019 at Cedar Hill Lutheran Church 8600 Silver Ln, Cedar Hill, MO 63016. Private inurnment will take place at Valhalla Gardens of Memory at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 14, 2019