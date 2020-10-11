Audrey Ann Arnold
July 5, 1929 - October 8, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - Audrey Ann Arnold, 91, of Belleville, IL, born July 5, 1929, in Belleville, IL, died Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Caseyville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Caseyville, IL.
Audrey attended Notre Dame College, St. Louis, MO, and received her master's degree in education from Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville. She was a member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame from 1947 to 1981, and a member of the Sisters for Christian Community from 1982 to 1994. She later professed as a Secular Franciscan in 1996.
Audrey had a varied background of ministerial experience in many parishes located in Illinois, Missouri, and Iowa. She taught all eight grades in elementary school, has been an elementary principal, has served as director of religious education, been a resident counselor in a girls' group home, and served as a church organist. Audrey had also been involved in prison ministry and had been a pastoral minister in a number of parishes.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer J. and Clara E., nee Armbruster, Arnold; a brother, Vernon Arnold; a sister, Audrey Ann VanderPluym; a brother-in-law, James VanderPluym; and a sister-in-law, Joyce Arnold.
She is survived by two brothers, Richard (Elaine) Arnold of Swansea, IL, and Gary (Chin) Arnold of Arizona; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Robert Krebs, Administrator, and his excellent staff at Caseyville Nursing Home, as well as VITAS Healthcare, for their professional care.
Funeral: Funeral services will be private due to COVID-19 limitations. Burial will be at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.