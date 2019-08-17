Home

Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eden Church
Service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Eden Church
ARTH- Audrey Ann Arth, age 79, of Edwardsville, Illinois went to be with her Lord at 2:10 p.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Eden Church. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, August 19, 2019, at Eden Church with Rev. John Roberts officiating. Interment will follow at St. James Cemetery in Edwardsville. Arr. by Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 17, 2019
