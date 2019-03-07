Audrey Louise (Schnare) Deppe Audrey Deppe, of Saint Charles, MO, born August 15, 1936 in Nashville, IL, passed away at the age of 82 on Monday, March 4, 2019 at her residence. Education played a tremendous role in Audrey's life she obtained her bachelor's degree at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, her master's degree in education at Lindenwood, and she enjoyed a long, successful career in education. Audrey taught in the St. Charles School District at Benton and Coverdell Elementary Schools for 25 years. She particularly enjoyed her time as a Kindergarten teacher. Faith was important to Audrey and she was a longstanding, active member of First Baptist Church of St. Charles. Traveling with dear friends was a great passion of Audrey's, she and Roger made many memorable trips over the years. Audrey will always be remembered as someone who loved her family, friends, and Christ very deeply. Audrey was preceded in death by her parents; Elmer and Mildred, nee Rumig, Schnare Audrey is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Arthur Roger Deppe; she was the loving and devoted mother to Amy Boyd, Christopher (Sandra) Boyd, Mark Boyd, Timothy (Susan) Deppe, David (Candice) Boyd, and Emily Boyd (David) Fingerhut; Audrey was the loving grandmother of Ian (Emily) Scott, Olivia (Luke) Motley, Kyle (Heather) Boyd, Danielle Boyd, Averie (Garrett) Moehl, Abigail (David) Gillis, Caitlin Boyd, Erin Deppe, Andrew Deppe, Adelaide Deppe, Clayton Boyd, Wesley Boyd, Brendan Swope, Brooke Swope, Bruce Swope, Eva Fingerhut, and Ellen Fingerhut; and Audrey was the treasured great-grandmother of Trey Brown, Logan Boyd, Brayden Boyd, and Brinley Scott. Contributions in Audrey's name can be made to SSM Hospice Foundation, Missouri Botanical Gardens, or to The Foundation for the School District of the City of St. Charles. Messages of condolence may be made at www.Baue.com Visitation: Friends may call from 4-8 pm, Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Baue Cave Springs, 3950 West Clay, Street, St. Charles, MO 63301. Service: Funeral services will be held at 11 am, Monday, March 11, 2019 at First Baptist Church, St. Charles, 2701 Muegge Rd. St. Charles, MO 63303, with Rev. Jerry Dudley officiating. Friends may call at 10 am until the time of the service. BAUE FUNERAL HOME, St. Charles MO.

