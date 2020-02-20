|
Audrey Frierdich Audrey Friedich, 89, formerly a resident of Millstadt, IL entered the kingdom of Heaven on Monday morning, February 17, 2020, in the presence of her loving family at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, in O'Fallon, IL. Audrey resided at St. Paul's Home and was born on August 18, 1930 in Belleville, IL. She attended Nortre Dame High School prior to her years of dedicated service at Bell Telephone Company, from which she retired. A person of Faith, Audrey was a long time member of St. James Catholic Church. She was a loving sister and aunt. She enjoyed her family, traveling, and her home. Audrey is preceded in death by her parents George and Anita Smith (Nee Langfelder); her husband of 38 years, Victor Frierdich; her infant brother, Robert Smith; her sister, Carol Jean Keller (Nee Smith); her brother-in-laws, John Fournie, Clemmons Frierdich, Frederick Frierdich, Eugene Frierdich; her sister-in-laws Florine Frierdich, Elaine Frierdich, and Delores Frierdich. She is survived by her sister, Rita Fournie (John); her brother, George Smith (Jeanette); brother-in-law, Todd Keller (Rosie Parker). Nieces and nephews, Lisa Hoppe (Hal), Michael Fournie (Pam), Angie Holliday (Jan), George Smith (Sharon), Glenn Fournie (Lynn), Denise Read (David), Chris Keller (Stacy), Allison Englander (Gary), Donald Frierdich (Mary), Robert Frierdich (Mary) and many great nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff of St. Elizabeth's Hospital for their outstanding care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. James Catholic Church in Millstadt, IL. Visitation: Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 am on Friday, February 21, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church in Millstadt, IL., with Mass to follow at 11:00 am. Celebrant will be Fr. Marvin Volk. Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery in Belleville, IL. Leesman Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 20, 2020