Audrey M. Adams

August 6, 1929 - November 3, 2020

Belleville, Illinois - Audrey Madeline Adams, nee Genin, 91, of Belleville, Illinois, born August 6, 1929, passed away on November 3, 2020. Audrey grew up in Red Bud, Illinois and was preceded in death by her father, Alfred A. Genin and mother, Cornelia Braun Genin, sister, Mary Westlund of Belleville, husband of 47 years, George R. Adams, of Groton, New York.

Surviving are daughter, Stephanie Marie Jacob (Michael) of Millstadt, IL, son, Stephen Wilford Adams of Forsyth, MO, grandchildren, Samuel Ray of Houston, TX and Dani Jane of Phoenix, AZ, daughter, Sue Anne Adams of St. Louis, MO, grandchildren, Sarah Marie Ghidina (Christian Dornhoefer) and great grand daughter Daphne Ghidina Dornhoefer of St. Louis, MO, and Ellen Collette Ghidina of New York, NY, and daughter, Leslie Helena Adams of St. Louis, MO.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store