Audrey M. Tonies
July 16, 1926 - November 2, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - Audrey Maxine Tonies, nee Newman of Belleville, IL, born on July 16, 1926 passed away on November 2, 2020 at Dammert Geriatric Care Center (The Esquiline at Our Lady of the Snows Shrine).
Maxine was born in Granite City, IL and while attending the University of Illinois met the love of her life, Gerard Tonies, and they were married in 1949. She worked at Dunn and Bradstreet before her marriage and through the years worked with her husband in his appraisal business. She loved her large family and enjoyed hosting Christmas Eve every year, even continuing the family celebration at the Shrine Apartment Community. She was hoping we would continue the tradition this year. Maxine was a kind and gentle soul and loved her family very much, only second to loving our Lord Jesus Christ. She passed away holding her pocket cross. We will miss her dearly.
Maxine was another victim of Covid-19. She fought bravely and was surrounded by family at the time of her death both inside and outside as Covid-19 restrictions allow.
Maxine was the daughter of Celesta, nee Pointer and Robert Newman. She was preceded in death by her parents and her stepfather, Joseph Bender Longenecker; her loving husband, Gerard Tonies; her brother, Ralph Newman; granddaughter, Colleen Nesbit; and daughter-in-law, Nancy Loar Tonies.
She is survived by her children, Catherine (Timothy) Nesbit of Swansea, IL, Gerard Tonies of Appleton, WI, Diane (Richard) Deichmann of Wentzville, MO, Ronald (Denise) Tonies of Perrysburg, OH and Craig (Linda) Tonies of Carlisle, MA; 18 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren. Maxine is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Memorials may be made to Colleen Nesbit Memorial Foundation, P.O. Box 23523, Belleville, IL 62226.
A private visitation will be held at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fairview Heights, IL. Interment will be held in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Bellville, IL.