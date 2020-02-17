|
Audrey Snodgrass Audrey Lucille Snodgrass, nee Earhart, 90, of Belleville, IL, born December 20, 1929, in Tilden, IL, died Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Sycamore Village, Swansea, IL. Mrs. Snodgrass was a homemaker and enjoyed hairdressing as a hobby. She loved square dancing and was a member of the Ladies of the Moose in Swansea, IL. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, William M. Snodgrass, whom she married on March 29, 1947, and who died on April 6, 2007; her parents, William and Annabelle, nee Elmore, Earhart; and a sister and brother-in-law, Betty (Gene) Smith. Surviving are her children, Kathy (David) Brunaugh of Carbondale, IL, Hazel Young of Shiloh, IL, William "Andy" (Roselyn) Snodgrass of Belleville, IL, and Danny (Laura) Snodgrass of Lenzburg, IL; nine grandchildren, Shelley (Gary) Thole, Chad (Marcie) Young, Leah (Andrew Hall) Young, Josh Brunaugh, Nathan (Marla) Brunaugh, Jaime Snodgrass, Justin (Abbey) Snodgrass, Amanda (Tim) Lance,and Courtney (Daniel) Thacker; 18 great grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. In her lifetime, Audrey had many friends, most of whom have passed. She was a wonderful source of support and comfort to family and friends. Audrey's family wishes to express a special thank you to the caring staff at Sycamore Village, especially Carnas and John for all of the loving care shown to Audrey. Memorials may be made to Vitas Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Visitation: Friends may visit with the family from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Rev. Nathan Brunaugh officiating. Burial will be at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 17, 2020