SINGLETON- Augustus Singleton, 78, of St. Louis, MO departed this life on May 5, 2020 in St. Louis, MO. Service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Jefferson Barracks International Cemetery, 2900 Sheridan Road, St. Louis, MO.



