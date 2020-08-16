Aurelia Glauber

Aurelia "Ida" Glauber Aurelia Ida Glauber, nee Bauer, 92, of Belleville, IL, born June 17, 1928, in Belleville, IL, died Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Freeburg Care Center in Freeburg, IL. Ida celebrated 71 years of marriage to her husband, Joseph E. Glauber, on April 20, 2020. Ida was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Belleville, IL. She loved to play cards, clip coupons, share greeting cards, and watch game shows. She never let anyone leave her house hungry and made her signature angel food cake on special occasions and sugar cookies on Easter. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile, kind heart and youthful spirit. She was the best the mom, grandma and great-grandma in the whole wide world. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Laura (Stauder) Bauer; three sisters, Sally (Glenn) Barthelme, Vera White and Bernice (Marvin) Dressler; and a son, Joseph C. Glauber, Sr. Surviving are her husband, Joseph E. Glauber; three sons, Jeffery (Doris) Glauber, James Glauber, and John (Kate) Glauber, all of Belleville, IL; a daughter, June (Scott) Hamilton of Aviston, IL; a daughter-in-law, Sue (Piot) Glauber of Belleville, IL; eight grandchildren, Dawn (EJ Jarvis) Glauber, Angie (Ken Evans) Karstens, Joseph (Blair) Glauber, Jr., Margaret Glauber, Jay (Michele) Glauber, Laura (Roger Bieri) Radford, Riley Hamilton, and Josie Hamilton; nine great-grandchildren; Madilin and Brock Karstens; Joseph and James Glauber; Lily, Jackson, and Sadie Glauber; Avery Radford and Emersyn Bieri; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Condolences can be mailed to Freeburg Care Center, c/o Joseph E. Glauber or expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com
. Memorials can be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Service: Private funeral services will be held at a later date.