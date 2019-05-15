Home

Herbert A Kassly Funeral Home Ltd
515 Vandalia St
Collinsville, IL 62234
(618) 344-5500
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Herbert A Kassly Funeral Home Ltd
515 Vandalia St
Collinsville, IL 62234
Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 16, 2019
4:00 PM
Herbert A Kassly Funeral Home Ltd
515 Vandalia St
Collinsville, IL 62234
Austin Buneta


Austin Buneta Austin Harold Buneta, 22, of Collinsville, IL, born on July 9, 1996 in Belleville, IL, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, O'Fallon, IL. Austin was a self-employed construction worker. Surviving are his parents, Don and Sondra, nee Smithson, Buneta of Collinsville, IL; his fiancée, TammyiGutierrez of Collinsville, IL; brothers, Cesar Contreras, Benjamin Buneta and Michael Hernandez all of Collinsville, IL; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.hakassly.com. Visitation: Will be from 2 to 4 p.m., Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL. Service: A Celebration of Life service will be held at 4 p.m., Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL, with Rev. Ron Habermehl officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 15, 2019
