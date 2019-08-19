Home

Barry Wilson Funeral Home
2800 North Center (Highway 159)
Maryville, IL 62062
(618) 344-2500
B. Frank Gricius Obituary
B. Frank Gricius B. Frank Gricius age 92 of Caseyville, IL, born January 1, 1927 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away on Friday August 16, 2019 at Sycamore Village Assisted Living in Swansea, IL. Frank retired as the owner and operator of B. Frank Gricius Construction of Caseyville, IL. At one time, Frank enjoyed fishing at his lake home in Burksville, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents Adam and Mildred (nee Adams) Gricius, his wife Shirley L. "Lolly" Gricius who passed away on September 13, 2014, a son Bruce Gricius who passed away June 14, 2006, one sister Genevieve, and five brothers Alvin, Tony, Julius, Edward, and Stanley. He is survived by a daughter Marilyn (Phillip) Hinds of Collinsville, IL, five grandchildren Evan (Melissa) Hinds of O'Fallon, IL, Shane Hinds of Glen Carbon, IL, Christopher Todd (Katell) Gricius of St. Petersburg, FL, Elizabeth McDonald of Purcellville, VA, and Lara (Chris) Johnson of Purcellville, VA, six great grandchildren Catherine and Christian Johnson, Caroline, Liam, and Madeline McDonald, Evelyn Hinds, one step great grandson Charles Devilliers, numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Vitas Hospice and will be received at the funeral home. Visitation: will be from 9:30am to 11:30am on Tuesday August 20, 2019 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home 2800 North Center Street Maryville, IL. Funeral service will be at 11:30am on Tuesday August 20, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Lakeview Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 19, 2019
