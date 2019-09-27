|
|
Barbara Miller Barbara A. Miller, 74, of La Crosse, WI, born January 1, 1945 in Iowa, died on Wednesday Aug. 14, 2019 in her home. She graduated from New Albin Kee High School in Lansing, IA, where she excelled in basketball. Barbara resided in the Belleville/ O'fallon area for many years before returning home to the IA/WI area. Barbara enjoyed knitting, sewing and crafting, playing bingo, watching the Packers, and getting fish on Fridays. She also enjoyed baking, watching the Price is Right, and playing with her cat Callie. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ada and Daniel Spores and Allen and Katherine Meyer, and her sisters Mildred Weipert, Maxine Pinion, Ginger Stiles, and Margaret Gaulthier (Aunt Sis). Barbara is survived by her three daughters, Dawn (Tim) Harwick and Terri (Mark) Nelson of La Crosse, WI, and Michelle (Michael) Harter of Lebanon, IL; Five grandchildren, Timmy (Julie) Miller, Andrew (Katie) Turnmire, Amanda (Steven) Burr, Kaylyn (Shayne) Price, and Brianna (Andrew) Harter; three great-grandchildren, Omari and Miles Miller and Paisley Burr; one sister Sandra (Clyde) Mager, and many more close friends and family. Services: A "Celebration of Life" for Barbara will be held on Sunday, September 29th, at Horner Park in Lebanon, IL, from 5-7 pm. Funeral Services were held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home in La Crosse, WI, burial was at Oak Hill Cemetery, Lansing, IA. Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 27, 2019