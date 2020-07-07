1/
WAGNER - Barbara A. Wagner, age 73 of Highland, IL, died Friday, July 3, 2020, at Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion, IL. Private Visitation and Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL. Although the service is private, all are welcome to join us at the Highland Cemetery. Please meet at the funeral home (southeast parking lot) at 2:30 for procession to the cemetery. We do ask that everyone respect social distancing guidelines. Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL. The Wagner family is planning a Celebration of Life at a later date. Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home, Highland, IL

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 7, 2020.
