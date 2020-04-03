|
Barbara Ann Marifian Barbara Ann Marifian, nee Pope, of Downey, CA passed away March 22 in Whittier, CA at the age of 87. She was born in Belleville, IL in 1932 to Ben and Agnes Pope. On April 8, 1953 she was married to John Marifian, her high school sweetheart and were together 71years total. They raised a family which included 5 children. In 1978, Barbara and John moved to Downey, CA where they spent the next 41 years. Barbara loved to read, do crossword puzzles, and was an exceptional cook, when not helping run the family dry cleaning business. She also loved watching movies with her grandkids and was active in various charity events with the Downey Optimist Club. Barbara is survived by her devoted husband, John Marifian Sr., children, Theresa Sonnenberg (Ray) of Waterloo, IL., Kathy Zaring, (Dan Hamlin) of O'Fallon, IL., Kim Melton (Dewayne Lougeay), of Smithton, IL., John Marifian Jr. (Teresa), of Downey, CA and Jeff Marifian (Kathie) of Downey, CA. She also is survived by her 8 beautiful grandchildren, Johnny Marifian, Kimberly Presson, Austin Sonnenberg, Erin Reyes, Ashley Marifian, Andrew Marifian, Nicholas Melton, and Katie Marifian, as well as 11 great grandchildren and numerous in laws and cousins, especially Carol Hudack, who was like a sister to Barb. She has been reunited in heaven with her parents Agnes and Ben Pope and numerous aunts and uncles. In lieu of flowers her family requests that donations be made to: Holy Shoghagat Armenian Church, 400 Huntwood Dr., Swansea, IL, 62226. Service: A Celebration of Life is pending. Please check our website for future information. Risher Mortuary are Funeral Directors. www.RisherMortuary.com. (562) 699-0916
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 3, 2020