THURMAN - Barbara Ann (Dempsey) Thurman, 70, of Carlyle passed away September 11, 2020. She was born May 29, 1950 in Centralia, IL. Visitation 4-8 pm Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the Nordike Funeral Home, Carlyle and again from 9am until the time of services on Friday at Hillcrest Cemetery. Funeral services will be held at 10am Friday, September 18, 2020 in the chapel at Hillcrest Cemetery in Centralia. Arrangements handled by Nordike Funeral Home



