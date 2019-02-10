Barbara Bennett Barbara Bennett, nee Weese, 91, of Swansea, IL, born May 20, 1927, in Elkins, WV, died, Friday, February 8, 2019, at her residence. Barbara was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved her family, always with a smile and tender heart. She was everyone's go to for happiness and peace. Barbara's favorite verse was "Each day, each ordinary day is a gift; a new time given to us in which to live and to love and to share with our hearts. So, celebrate each of these days, for with all its sadness and its joy, it's still a wonderful life." She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, John C. Bennett, whom she married on June 2, 1950, and who died on January 29, 2019; a son, William Matthew Bennett; a grandson, Zach Ariah Melvin; a great-grandson, Mason A. Schmittling; and her parents, R. H. and Gladys Pearl, nee Tyre, Weese. Barbara is survived by a son, Robert C. (Marilyn) Bennett; two granddaughters, Barbara E.J. Bennett, and Chasidy Dawn (David) Braunseis; and four great-grandchildren Madeline Eileen (Zachary) Wasserzieher, Andrew C. Williams, Olivia Rose Williams, and Gracie Elyse Williams. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Service: Cremation was held and private burial will be in Elkins, West Virginia.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 10, 2019