Barbara Bour Barbara Bour, nee Livesay, 87, of Belleville, IL, born March 15, 1931, in St. Louis, MO, died on March 12, 2019 atMemorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Mrs. Bour worked as a bookkeeping accountant at Medical Surgical Clinic for 30 years before her retirement. She loved spending time with family and friends, especially the Hurst family on the holidays. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Fred A. Bour, whom she married on November 24, 1955, and who died on February 23, 2012; her parents, David and Anna, nee De May, Livesay; two sons, David J. Tonneas and Fred W. Tonneas III; and a grandson, Fred W. Tonneas, IV. Surviving are two daughters, Mary Olsen of San Diego, CA, and Linda Bour (fianc‚ Lawrence Tucker) of Stanfield, NC; six grandchildren, Danny, Kenny, Jason, Brian,Nicole, Timothy and his mother, Sandy; 11 great-grandchildren; nephews and nieces; and her loving friends. Memorials may be made to the , or to the Belleville Area Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit the family from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday,March15, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at George Renner and Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Rev. Rosemary Captain officiating. Burial will be at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL, at later date.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 14, 2019