Barbara Brehmer Obituary
Barbara Brehmer Barbara A. Brehmer (nee Behnen), baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, suddenly, on Monday, January 13, 2020. Beloved wife of Michael Brehmer; loving mother of Andrea (Andrew) Balcer and Alison Brehmer; adoring grandmother of Adam and Catherine; dear daughter of the late Bernard and Alma (nee Nelson) Behnen; our dearest niece, cousin and friend to many. In lieu of flowers, contributions to . Visitation: will be held 4-8pm Thursday January 17 at the funeral home Funeral: Services will be at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Friday, January 17 at 11 a.m. Interment at St. Paul Church yard Cemetery. Kutis Funeral Home Affton Chapel
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 15, 2020
