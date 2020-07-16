Barbara Bunn Barbara Ellen Bunn, nee Silpoch, 79, of Smithton, IL, born November 27, 1940, in Belleville, IL, died Friday, July 10, 2020, at Integrity Healthcare of Smithton, Smithton, IL. Barbara enjoyed playing bingo, crocheting, and reading. She was an avid NASCAR and St. Louis Cardinal baseball fan. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Rose, nee Oplt, Silpoch; and a sister, Sharon L. Waller. Surviving are two nieces, Melany Morris of Shelbyville, KY, and Valerie Blair of Jacksonville, FL; and a brother-in-law, Tom Waller of Jacksonville, FL. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com
. Funeral: Private graveside services were held at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Belleville, IL.