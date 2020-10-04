Barbara C. Kehrer Wickman Barbara C. Wickman, 73, of Virginia Beach, VA, and formerly Belleville passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Born in East St. Louis, IL, she was the daughter of the late William Newton and Audrey Kehrer. She retired as a Comptroller from Chrysler Starr Motors. In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Wickman and son, Jeffrey Wickman. Left to cherish her memory: two sons, Steve Wickman (Laura E. Munroe) and Greg Wickman (Michelle); sister, Beverly A. Wester (Tony); grandchildren, Oliva Sawyer, Nathan Wickman, Collyn Munroe, Amanda Elliot, and Domonique Jones; and 10 nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and nephews. Arrangements are private. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
