Barbara Collin Barbara E. Collin, nee Mabra, 59 of Glen Carbon, IL, born August 22, 1959 in Belleville, IL, was called from this life on July 29, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. Barbara was an avid lover of many genres of music and played piano enthusiastically for many years. She enjoyed books, gardening, and crafts. She loved her children and animals. She volunteered her services caring for horses for 10 years before becoming a volunteer at the Legendary Mustang Sanctuary in Alhambra, IL. She found working with wild mustangs rewarding. She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Mabra; mother, Evelyn (nee Williamson) Mabra-Parsons; step-father, Eston Parsons; beloved grandmother, Lena Williamson; and brother, Dale Mabra. Surviving are her husband, Robert Collin of Glen Carbon, IL; son, Brian Collin of Glen Carbon, IL; son Phillip Collin of Glen Carbon, IL; daughter, Kim Collin of St. Louis, MO; sister, Margaret (John) Miller of Waterloo, IL; brother, Ed (Donna) Mabra of Belleville, IL; sister, Martha (Mark) Lukey of Monroe, NC; sister-in-law, Ricarda Mabra of St. Louis, MO; sister-in-law, Millie (Tom) Derry of Swansea, IL; her dear friends, Shawn and Kathy Lewis of Alhambra, IL; five nephews, one niece and three great nieces and two great nephews. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at BJC Hospice for their care of Barbara. Memorials may be made to the family or Legendary Mustang Sanctuary, PO Box 725, Edwardsville, IL 62025 or at www.legendarymustangsanctuary.org. Visitation: Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at Lakeview Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, IL. Services: Funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at Lakeview Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, IL, with Pastor Roger Wright officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 1, 2019