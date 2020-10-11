Barbara Egner
November 23, 1946 - October 8, 2020
Freeburg, Illinois - Barbara A. Egner, nee Werndle, 73, of Freeburg, IL, born November 23, 1946, in Belleville, IL, died Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Cedar Ridge, Lebanon, IL.
Mrs. Egner enjoyed painting and loved to shop. She enjoyed collecting angels and butterflies. Most of all she took pride in her family and her home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James W. and Cora F., nee Klinkhamer, Werndle.
Surviving are her husband, James E. Egner; three sons, Brian (Tracy) Egner, James A. (Tony) Egner, and Scott (Judy Zanti) Egner; 15 grandchildren, Courtney (Ben) Frizzelle, Kendall, Hadley, Christopher, Madison, and Hailey Egner, Taylor and Tessa Egner, Rob Zanti, Giuliano (Lexi Mok) Sophia, Lucia (Zach) Dinges, Ellie, Dalen and Bryer Dinges, and Kate Zanti; a sister, Doris J. Snow of Reston, VA; a cousin, Marilyn (Gary) Lynn; and a dear friend, Pat (Luke) Schutzenhofer.
Memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children
. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com
.
Visitation: Friends may visit from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Standard CDC guidelines, including masks and a limited number of visitors at any one time will be observed.
Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Pastor Kevin Burroughs-Neely, Sr. officiating.
Burial will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Freeburg, IL.