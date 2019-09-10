|
Barbara Fischer Barbara J. Fischer passed away unexpectedly at her residence in Shiloh, IL, on Saturday, August 31, 2019. She was born on March 5, 1947, in East St. Louis, IL. Barbara worked for the United States Air Force for 30 years, both at Scott Air Force Base, IL, and Tinker Air Force Base, OK. She was a graduate of Park University. She was preceded in death by her father, Mr. Raymond A. "Buzz" Fischer in 2003, and her mother, Eldora A. Fischer in 2013. Barbara was also preceded in death by her furry friends, Duke and Sammy, whom she loved dearly. She is survived by her sister, Jene Tattini, and her brother-in-law, Gene Tattini, Lt. General, Retired, USAF; her nieces, Susann Tattini-Schick, and her husband, Mathew, and Michelle Tattini; her great-nephews, Scott and Nathan Schick; her cousins, Dr. Donald and Dr. Judith Chaney and family, and Kent Fischer; and Heidi, her faithful and loyal cat. A special thank you is to be extended to her neighbor, John. He was her guardian angel on earth. She will be dearly missed by her family and the multitude of friends she left behind. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . According to Barbara's wishes, cremation services were held.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 10, 2019