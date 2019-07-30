Home

Barbara Foster


1939 - 2019
Barbara A. Foster Barbara A. Foster, 79 years, of Columbia, IL, passed away on July 29, 2019 at de Greeff Hospice House, St. Louis, MO. She was born November 11, 1939, in Belleville, IL. She was married to Harlan H. Foster, who survives her. They were married February 18, 1960, in Columbia, IL. Barbara was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia, IL. She was the consummate homemaker, wife, and mother for her family. Also surviving are her children, Deborah (Lou) Casole of Columbia, IL, Craig (Karen) Foster of Columbia, IL, and Bridget (Billy) Gray of Sullivan, MO; sister, Mary (Ron) Habermehl of Columbia, IL; brother, Mark (Tammy) Roessler of Columbia, IL; grandchildren, Chad Begley, Cole and Claire Foster, along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Laura, nee Bergmann, Roessler; two brothers, Robert, and George 'Butch' Roessler. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Immaculate Conception Education and Activities Center Building Fund, 411 Palmer Road, Columbia, IL, 62236, or Masses. For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Visitation: will be Wednesday, July 31, 2019, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, IL, and Thursday, August 1, 9:00 am - 10:00 am, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia, IL. Funeral: Mass will be held Thursday, August 1, 10:00 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with Fr. Carl Scherrer officiating. Interment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Columbia, IL. Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, IL, handled arrangements.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 30, 2019
