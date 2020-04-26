Barbara Gardner Barbara Jane Gardner of Austin, TX, a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and family member, passed from this life on April 16, 2020 at the age of 86. Barbara was born in Pocahontas, IL on August 20, 1933 to Marcella & Frank Koberczky. Barbara was loved by many. She was a caretaker first and foremost. She enjoyed nothing more than a long conversation in the kitchen while cooking and watching her detective shows. She loved children, was a great cook and loved puzzles, but the most important thing to Barbara was her beloved family. She was married to the love of her life, John Irwin Gardner, for 63 years. John served in the US Air Force, so Barbara & John lived in many places across the country as well as Guam, making dear friends along the way. In 1969, Barbara & John moved to Austin, TX where they settled in and loved their life in Austin. Barbara loved to travel following the Longhorns to many destinations. Barbara spent the last four years of her life in a nursing home due to a long-term illness before her life was tragically taken by Covid-19. She looked forward to John's daily visits for lunch and dinner, and the weekly worship service and bible study conducted by Hays Hills Baptist Church, where she and John were members. Barbara is survived by her husband John Irwin Gardner of Austin, daughter Debra (Debbie) Sue Cullins and son-in-law John Cullins of Heath, TX, son Steven (Steve) Allen Gardner and daughter-in-law Mary Gardner of Corvallis, OR and daughter Sandra (Sandy) Jo Millner of Bastrop, TX, grandchildren Kent Cullins, Scott Cullins, Jenny Cullins, Austin Gardner, Ryan Doubrava and Patrick Doubrava, great-grandchildren Penn Cullins, Shep Cullins and Sadie Cullins, sister Mary Ann Smith and brother-in-law Thomas Smith of Memphis, TN, sister Suzanne Hilbert and brother-in-law Edward Hilbert of Highland, IL, sister Gertrude Johnson of Adger, AL, sister-in-law Suzanne Koberczky of Highland, IL, sister-in-law Rose Mary Koberczky of Highland, IL as well as many nieces and nephews and dear friends. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Mr. & Mrs. Frank Koberczky, sister Francis Hohrein-Wadford, brothers Tony Koberczky and Richard Koberczky and brothers-in-law Jerome Hohrein, J.T. Wadford and Wayne Johnson. A memorial service will be held at a future date.

