THORNBURG - Barbara Harvey Thornburg, age 54, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, IL. Barbara was born on June 29, 1965 in East St. Louis, IL. In celebration of Barbara's life, a memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Henry Crippen officiating at Word of Life Tabernacle, 4870 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL. Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, IL. Irwin Chapel.



