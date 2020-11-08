Barbara Jean Moore
September 4, 1937 - November 5, 2020
Granite City, Illinois - Barbara Jean Moore, age 83, of Granite City, IL, born on September 4, 1937 in East St. Louis, IL, died on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Anderson Hospital, Maryville, IL.
In her early years, Barbara worked for Southwestern Bell in East St. Louis; then as a bookkeeper for Dr. Thakur in East St. Louis, and as a barmaid for Kokotovich's Tavern in Fairmont City, IL. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan, enjoyed cooking with her grandchildren when they were young, crocheting, bingo and crossword puzzles. Everyone that knew her, knew she was feisty and that her word always had to be the last word. She had a favorite saying to her complaining grandchildren, "Tough Titty said the Kitty." She was so loved by all.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Josephine Ryan, nee Borowy; her step-mother, Lorraine Ryan; and her brother, Glenn Edgar Ryan, Jr.
She is survived by her daughter, Traci Herrera (Enrique Munoz) of Granite City, IL; her grandchildren, Juan Herrera, Jr. (Amber), Mario Herrera (Morgan), Nicolas Herrera and Jessica Herrera (John); her great-grandchildren, Analena, Ezralynn, Mason, Myles, Karslynn, Caliee, and Cruz; and her sister, Patricia Broy of St. Louis, MO. Barbara is also survived by nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com
Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL.
Funeral Service will be on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Brian Crippen officiating. Cremation will follow services.