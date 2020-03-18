Home

Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
618-398-1122
Barbara Krygiel

Barbara Krygiel Obituary
Barbara Krygiel Barbara Ann Krygiel, age 78, of St. Louis. MO, born on November 18, 1941 in St. Louis, MO died on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO. Barbara was a Traffic Specialist at Lever Brothers, St. Louis, MO for 17 years. She also had worked for Krey Packing Company in St. Louis. MO. She is preceded in death by her parents Frank Krygiel and Victoria nee, Barsczewski, Krygiel. Surviving is her sister, Joann Krygiel of St. Louis, MO; her nephew Dan (Karen) Henry of Belleville, IL; and her great-niece, Melissa Henry of St. Louis, MO. She is also survived by cousins and friends. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com . Visitation: will be on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Fairview Heights, IL. Service: A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 18, 2020
