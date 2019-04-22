Barbara Linda Emmons Barbara Linda Emmons, nee Mumper, 70, of Collinsville, IL, born on July 23, 1948 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 at her residence. Barbara was a cater at Sugar and Spice Catering, Collinsville, IL. She was preceded in death by her husband David Riley Emmons, whom she married on June 18, 1980 in Edwardsville, IL; two sons and a daughter, Christopher Michael DeVore, Andrew Aaron Emmons and Crystal Michelle Emmons; a granddaughter, Amelia Morgan Emmons; her parents, James and Helen, nee Lechowicz, Mumper; brothers and sisters, Emma Simmons, Donald Mumper, Virginia Mumper, Delores Gipson and Thomas Mumper. Surviving are her sons and daughters, Michelle (Joseph) Schnurr of DeSoto, MO, Thomas DeVore of Reno, IL, Phillip Emmons of Collinsville, IL, David A. Emmons of Collinsville, IL and Brittany (Michael) Uhring Collinsville, IL; eleven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; brothers and sisters, James Mumper of Clearwater, FL, Ruth Ann Conway of Maryville, IL, Norma Edwards of Collinsville, IL, Kenneth Mumper of Collinsville, IL, Robert (Diane) Mumper of Worden, IL, Earl (Beverly) Mumper of Piedmont, MO, Nancy Knapp of Collinsville, IL, Patricia (Robert) Barnett of Collinsville, IL, Bonnie )Mike) Knoll of Caseyville, IL, Sandra (Antonio) Gutierrez of Collinsville, IL and Vickie (Tom) Hladik of Central, FL and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital, St. Louis, IL. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.hakassly.com. Visitation: Will be from 10 to noon, Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL. Funeral: Service will be held at noon, Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL, with Rev. Ron Habermehl officiating. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery, Collinsville, IL. Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Ltd.

