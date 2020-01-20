|
|
Barbara Miller Barbara A. Miller, nee Downs, 87, of Belleville, IL, born February 3, 1932, in East St. Louis, IL, died Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO. Barbara was a member of St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, and a member of the Catholic War Veterans Auxiliary. Barbara worked at Liese Lumber for 10 years before her retirement. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Norbert "Tubby" Miller, whom she married on February 27, 1954, and who died August 28, 2001; her parents, Albert and Mathilda, nee Wuller, Downs; and three brothers, Dave (Margie) Downs, Frank Downs, and Charles Downs. Surviving are her children, Carol (Dennis) Campney of Swansea, IL, Gary (Kay) Miller of Marissa, IL, Ann Miller of Waterloo, IL, Marilyn Thompson of Swansea, Tom (Lisa) Miller of Belleville, IL, JoEllen (Warren) Snover of Waterloo, IL, Michael Miller of Freeburg, IL, Timothy Miller of California, and Jean Bedwell of Belleville, IL; 16 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; a brother, Larry and (Mary Ann) Downs of Arizona; a sister, Sr. Serena Downs of St. Louis, MO; three sisters-in-law, Margie Downs, Marie Ann Downs, and Mildred Gerling; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins; The family would like to give special thanks to Barnes Jewish Hospital for the wonderful care given to Barbara and also to Dawn Beintker for all her help with Grandma. Memorials may be made to St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, January 20, 2020, and from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, with Msgr. William McGhee and Father Kenneth York concelebrating. Burial will be at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 20, 2020