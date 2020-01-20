Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Miller Obituary
Barbara Miller Barbara A. Miller, nee Downs, 87, of Belleville, IL, born February 3, 1932, in East St. Louis, IL, died Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO. Barbara was a member of St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, and a member of the Catholic War Veterans Auxiliary. Barbara worked at Liese Lumber for 10 years before her retirement. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Norbert "Tubby" Miller, whom she married on February 27, 1954, and who died August 28, 2001; her parents, Albert and Mathilda, nee Wuller, Downs; and three brothers, Dave (Margie) Downs, Frank Downs, and Charles Downs. Surviving are her children, Carol (Dennis) Campney of Swansea, IL, Gary (Kay) Miller of Marissa, IL, Ann Miller of Waterloo, IL, Marilyn Thompson of Swansea, Tom (Lisa) Miller of Belleville, IL, JoEllen (Warren) Snover of Waterloo, IL, Michael Miller of Freeburg, IL, Timothy Miller of California, and Jean Bedwell of Belleville, IL; 16 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; a brother, Larry and (Mary Ann) Downs of Arizona; a sister, Sr. Serena Downs of St. Louis, MO; three sisters-in-law, Margie Downs, Marie Ann Downs, and Mildred Gerling; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins; The family would like to give special thanks to Barnes Jewish Hospital for the wonderful care given to Barbara and also to Dawn Beintker for all her help with Grandma. Memorials may be made to St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, January 20, 2020, and from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, with Msgr. William McGhee and Father Kenneth York concelebrating. Burial will be at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -