Barbara Moore Barbara Ann Moore, nee Bivins, 79 years of Dupo, IL, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Woodland Manor Care Center, Arnold, MO. She was born April 26, 1940, in East St. Louis, IL. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dupo, IL. where she was a past officer in the Women's Club and enjoyed singing in the choir. She was also a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. Barbara worked at the University of Illinois for 14 years then she became a licensed beautician and later worked as a secretary for Rosenbloom Monuments. She enjoyed bowling and being a part of the Dominoes group. Surviving are her sister, Kathy (Scott) Raitt; her brothers, Richard A. Bivins, Sr. & David (Kathy) Bivins, Sr.; Aunt, Rosemary Ferry; along with nieces, nephews, other cousin and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Porter R. & Elizabeth A., nee Mallett, Bivins, Jr. and her husband, William Jack Moore. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Sacred Heart Women's Club or Alternative Hospice . For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home - Dupo, IL Visitation: will be on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Leesman Funeral Home and on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dupo, IL. Funeral: Mass will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dupo, IL., with Fr. Linus Umoren, officiating. Cremation will follow the service and a private graveside will be held at a later date. Arrangements handled by LEESMAN FUNERAL HOME

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 9, 2019