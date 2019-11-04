|
|
Barbara A. Paskus Barbara A. Paskus, 93 of Madison passed October 31, 2019 at Granite City Nursing and Rehab Center. Daughter of the late Nick and Mary nee Campieri Lucido. Barbara married Alfonso "Al" G. Paskus September 9, 1950 St. Joseph Catholic Church Granite City he passed Feb. 19, 2016 Children John Paskus (Cathy Smallwood) of Granite City, Tom Paskus of Madison, Jeanne Denny (Joe Peacher) of Troy and Carol (Michael) Eaves of Granite City. Grandchildren Ryan (Dawn) Denny, Vincent Paskus (Cara Paoli), Nicholas (Emily) Paskus, great grandchildren Eric and Tara Denny and Eastin and Emberly Paskus and Nolan Paskus. Preceded by 3 brothers and 5 sisters In lieu of flowers memorial to St. Mary's Catholic Church Building Fund or Unity Hospice 1604 Eastport Plaza Dr Suite 102 Collinsville IL . 62234 Visitation: Visitation will be held 10-10:30am at St. Mary's Catholic Church 1621 Tenth St. Madison IL 62060 10am November 8, 2019. Funeral: Mass will follow visitation at 10am at the church. Burial Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Edwards-ville, IL. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS SAKSA FUNERAL HOME Granite City IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 4, 2019